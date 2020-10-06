The area's oldest known longleaf pine

File photo: Moore County's oldest known long leaf pine. (Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot)

The Moore Soil and Water Conservation District encourages residents to begin thinking about tree planting time.

“Planting trees can be your contribution to the environment,” says a spokesman. “Prepare to plant your tree seedlings this winter. They enhance the beauty of landscape and provide many benefits.”

Trees also create windbreaks to help protect homes, farm buildings, feed lots and orchards from the cold winter winds and even provide a sound barrier from nearby highways.

“Erosion control is sometimes our biggest worry, and trees help to reduce wind and water erosion,” says the spokesman.

The Moore Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for the 2020-2021 planting season. The best time to plant trees is December through March.

“You may now place your order for trees to be picked up mid-December,” says the spokesman. “We will notify you by phone when they arrive. Orders will continue while supplies last. You are urged to order early due to species being sold out as the order season progresses.”

There are three selections available currently to choose from: containerized longleaf at $1 each, 2-foot cutting red crape myrtle at $6 each and forsythia 3-foot cutting at $6 eacj/

All proceeds benefit the district scholarship program.

To place an order, mail a check made payable to the Moore Soil and Water Conservation District, P.O. Box 908, Carthage, NC 28327. Enclose a note listing the kind and number of trees desired. Make sure to include name, address and telephone number on the order. For questions concerning the order, call (910) 722-3164 or (910) 722-3166.

