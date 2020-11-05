Moore Republican

Officers from from local departments in Moore County were honored by Moore Republican Women. Pauline Bruno (front), president of the group, was made an honorary officer.

 COURTESY OF CHARLI THYNE

Over the past year, Moore Republican Women began a campaign called "Thankful for Our Blue" to show appreciation for the county's excellent law enforcement officers and to express gratitude for the sacrifices that they and their families make every day to keep the community safe.

The “Thankful for Our Blue” project ran a series of ads over several weeks in The Pilot and in the September issue of PineStraw magazine. A large billboard on U.S. 15-501 in Carthage currently displays a “Thankful for Our Blue” message, and club members have the message on individual yard signs at their homes.

Joining the women in sponsoring the ads and the billboard were the Moore County Republican Men's Club and the Moore County Republican Party.

At its most recent luncheon, Moore Republican Women honored representatives from the Moore County Sheriff's office and police chiefs and officers from Foxfire, Taylortown, Southern Pines, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Vass, Carthage, Cameron and Pinebluff. Officers expressed heartfelt appreciation for the public demonstration of support and for the standing ovation they received.

Retiring Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme presented club President Pauline Bruno with a badge and made her an honorary officer. Bruno accepted the honor on behalf of all the club members.

Continuing a seven-year tradition, Bruno and members of the board just visited every law enforcement office in Moore County, bringing treats and letters of appreciation to the officers. Club members will provide Thanksgiving dinner for officers at the Law Enforcement Officers Association meeting.

Moore Republican Women is the largest club in the state with 300 members and is affiliated with both the National Federation of Republican Women and the North Carolina Federation of Republican Women. The Federations encourage clubs to engage in myriad community Caring for America projects, so in addition to "Thankful for Our Blue,” Moore Republican Women support other initiatives including helping military and veterans, Life Care Pregnancy, literacy, homeless and the Food Bank. 

"Thankful for Our Blue" remains its most visible project in the community this year and has garnered national interest in the Federation.  Information about the club is on its website, www.mrwnc.org.

