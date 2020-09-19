The Moore Recovery Challenge is a fun scavenger hunt intended for individuals and families. Participants will raise awareness of substance abuse, promote recovery, and learn more about Moore County along the way.

All proceeds will benefit Drug Free Moore County and go toward providing recovery resources to individuals and families through the development of a Community Recovery Center.

How it works:

  1. Signs will be scattered around Moore County at various businesses and organizations.
  2. Clues will be given on the locations of the signs.
  3. Participants will follow the clues to locate the signs and then use their participant score sheet to write the answers to trivia questions written on the back of the sign. Each sign has its own question.
  4. The first person to submit their score sheet with all locations found and all answers correct wins.

To enter, just purchase a ticket. Your ticket gets you a participant pack, which includes:

  • 1 drawstring utility bag
  • 1 cloth face mask
  • 1 participant score sheet
  • and 1 Recovery Challenge sign to place in your own yard to promote recovery!

 Individual tickets are $20, and family/group tickets are $40. This event takes place online. Visit www.ticketmesandhills.com to order tickets and for further information.

