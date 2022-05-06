What moves you forward? Perhaps
it is a dream of finally “making it big.” Perhaps it is the anticipation of taking that step toward a better life. For some, it’s the belief that their actions can build a better future. For others, it’s the faith that their work will build a legacy worth remembering. Between all of these motives exist two common threads: the goals of hope and glory.
Hope is that small spark in the soul that convinces us our dreams are within reach. It propels us forward, even when the currents of life push us back. It reminds us why we work so hard to achieve. It’s the face of a loved one who believed in you. It’s the voice of a friend who encouraged you to reach for the stars. When you make that dream a reality, hope is the reassurance that the long days and sleepless nights leading up to this moment were worth it.
Glory is that shining moment where, while perched upon the mountaintop that once seemed insurmountable, you exhale and proclaim, “I made it.” It may be an achievement applauded by the masses or an audience of none; its value doesn’t rely on the world stopping to notice. Your glory may seem humble in a world used to the shiniest toys and loudest voices, but know this: Your journey to this moment mattered, and this moment is worth treasuring.
If you were to set hope and glory to mu- sic, what would it sound like? A soaring horn line, or sweeping strings? A gradual crescendo from a lone player to a rich symphony of sounds? Scores of composers through the years have set pen to pa per to capture these very emotions. Their creations are as diverse as the composers themselves. Some songs ring out triumphantly through the concert hall, while others make us pause and reflect. We uplift the songs of the joyful heart and the yearning soul, taking to heart their messages to keep moving forward.
As the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates music of inspiration, they hope to present a performance that resonates with you and your life’s journey.
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra presents its spring concert, “Land of Hope and Glory,” at 7 p.m., on Saturday, May 21, at Pinecrest High School’s R.E. Lee Auditorium. The performance includes inspiring selections such as John Williams’ “Olympic Fanfare,” Dvorák’s “New World Symphony,” Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” and many more.
In addition, the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra’s annual scholarship winners will be announced during the concert. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. Attendees are asked to abide by the mask guidelines set forth by Moore County Schools.
Whether you’ve climbed great mountains or waded through the valleys this year, your journey is worth honoring.
So take a moment to appreciate how far you’ve come and reflect on the beauty of triumph with us. There’s always room in our concert hall for you.
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization. For information, visit mporchestra.com.
Kaylie Morgan is an orchestra teacher and flutist with the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra. She has performed with the orchestra since 2015, and currently serves as their historian and essayist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.