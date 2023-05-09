There’s nothing quite like a road trip on a fine spring day. The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and the open road is calling to you. After three years of being cooped up, you’re itching for a new adventure that doesn’t involve tuning in or logging on. With your tank full and your trunk even fuller, you leave the comforts of home at the crack of dawn. You see the world pass by you in a blur as you zoom down the highway towards your destination. Your favorite tunes lift your spirits as the hours go by, and you munch on the finest treats the gas stations have to offer. The miles remaining dwindle down, until your GPS says the words you’ve been longing to hear: “You have arrived at your destination.” You step out of the car to stretch your legs, and smile as the excitement builds within you. Now your adventure can truly begin.
While many can say they’ve taken a road trip to a far-flung locale, there are few who can say they’ve traveled across America. If only in daydreams, you’ve considered the delights of taking in the sights from sea to shining sea. Perhaps you’ve wondered what it would be like to make memories in every state with the ones you love, and smiled at the thought of making new friends along the way. With fifty states to explore, you’re granted fifty opportunities to make memories that last a lifetime. It all sounds like a dream come true.
But how, especially now? Between skyrocketing prices and competing demands for one’s time, the average American can barely afford a trip to the grocery store nowadays, much less a trip across our great nation. It all seems woefully out of reach.
What if I told you there was a way to experience the best of America from coast to coast in one night, and you’d never have to pack a single bag?
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra proudly presents its 18th Annual Spring Concert, “Adventure is Calling,” on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at Pinecrest High School’s R. E. Lee Auditorium. Come along and experience the sights and sounds of “New York, New York” and “Chicago,” and do a little “California Dreamin’” as you go “On the Trail.” They’ll even make a stop at America’s finest theme parks, saluting the music of Disney, Harry Potter and more.
No gas money is needed for this expedition; your admission is a donation of choice. Any amount is graciously appreciated.
In addition to our musical performances, the Moore Philharmonic will also hold a raffle at intermission for two baskets containing a variety of donations from local businesses. Pick up a ticket and you may go home with a fabulous prize. During the concert, winners of the annual Spring Scholarship will be announced, with all awards funding the pursuit of instrumental music lessons, music camps, or instrument purchases.
“As we set out on our final expedition for this concert season, we would like to thank our audience for coming along with us on this journey,” said a spokesperson. “Without your support, there is no MPO, and we’re grateful for all the adventures your generosity has granted us.”
Come one, come all, and join the Moore Philharmonic on a sonic road trip across America this May.
Leave the sunscreen at home, but be sure to pack your sense of adventure.
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is a nonprofit organization. For more information, visit mporchestra.com.
Kaylie Morgan is an orchestra teacher and flutist with the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra. She has performed with the orchestra since 2016, and currently serves as their historian and essayist. When she isn’t making music or writing about it, she enjoys spending time at home with her fiancé and their cats.
