Tradition is a word often mentioned during the holiday season. For some, it means the return of family get-togethers and long chats around the fireplace. It is the joy of experiencing moments long awaited with friends and family who have been dearly missed. It is the excitement of catching up with loved ones over plates of favorite foods, filling hearts with gladness and filling stomachs with deliciousness. It is the joyous laughter of children mixed with the merry conversation of adults. As the day fades into night, it is the soft snores of those young and old, dreaming the sweetest of dreams as they nap in the nearest recliner. It is a warm respite from the bitter chill of the winter months.
While many of us anticipate the return of celebrations beloved since childhood, this season also heralds the founding of new traditions. This year, some of us will celebrate a child’s first holiday, experiencing the season through the awestruck eyes of their little one. Others will decorate their long-awaited home for the first time, cheerfully filling their new abode with memories and holiday decor. And for others, their tradition will serve as a memorial this year, hosting both joy and grief as all the seats around the table are slowly filled except one. For such a simple word, tradition carries a wealth of meanings.
Among all the life experiences that influence our traditions throughout our lives, there exists a common thread: music. There are the songs that evoke memories of childhood, jolly earworms sung at the top of one’s lungs. There are the somber carols that remind us of the origins of our celebrations, and bring moments of reflection on the year gone by. There are tunes that tint our memories with a rosy hue, warming our hearts without need for a fire. What a beautiful thought it is, then, that no matter where we are on this journey called life, there’s a song we can share that brings memories of days gone by to life. Such is the power of music: a great unifier of the joys of the past and present during this holiday season.
For those of you looking to start a new tradition this year, we at the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra invite you to take part in one of our most beloved events. The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra presents their 18th Annual Winter Concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., at Sandhills Community College’s Bradshaw Performing Arts Center in Owens Auditorium.
Holiday music from various eras and traditions will be shared. From calming carols to joyous jazz numbers, there’s a song for everyone at our show! Admission is a donation of choice; any amount is graciously appreciated.
In addition to the musical performances, there will also be a raffle at intermission for a variety of holiday baskets. Be sure to grab tickets! You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to take home a great gift for you and your family.
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra warmly welcomes you to a night of music and merriment. The holiday concert is sure to become a staple of your holiday celebrations. Admission to the holiday concert is a donation of choice. “Whether you’re starting a new tradition with us this year or you’ve been with us from the start, we look forward to seeing you in the audience once more,” says a spokesperson.
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit our website at mporchestra.com.
Kaylie Morgan is an orchestra teacher and flutist with the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra.
