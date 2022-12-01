MPO

The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra recording a concert at Trinity Methodist Church in Troy.

 CONTRIBUTED

Tradition is a word often mentioned during the holiday season. For some, it means the return of family get-togethers and long chats around the fireplace. It is the joy of experiencing moments long awaited with friends and family who have been dearly missed. It is the excitement of catching up with loved ones over plates of favorite foods, filling hearts with gladness and filling stomachs with deliciousness. It is the joyous laughter of children mixed with the merry conversation of adults. As the day fades into night, it is the soft snores of those young and old, dreaming the sweetest of dreams as they nap in the nearest recliner. It is a warm respite from the bitter chill of the winter months. 

While many of us anticipate the return of celebrations beloved since childhood, this season also heralds the founding of new traditions. This year, some of us will celebrate a child’s first holiday, experiencing the season through the awestruck eyes of their little one. Others will decorate their long-awaited home for the first time, cheerfully filling their new abode with memories and holiday decor. And for others, their tradition will serve as a memorial this year, hosting both joy and grief as all the seats around the table are slowly filled except one. For such a simple word, tradition carries a wealth of meanings.

