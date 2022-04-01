Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is proud to announce the annual non-member scholarship. Applicants must be eighth or ninth grade instrumental music students in Moore County, who are not current members of the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra.
Applications are open to public, private, accredited home school and charter school students. One scholarship will be awarded for use toward instrument upgrades, music camp tuition, or private lessons. Applications for the scholarship can be downloaded at mporchestra.com starting April 4.
All submissions are due by April 28th. Only completed applications with all required materials will be accepted. Applications may be dropped off at Wellard Hall, on the Sandhills Community College campus, on Thursdays between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
Questions should be directed to mporchestra2005@gmail.com. In-person auditions will take place Thursday, May 5, from 5-6:20 p.m., at Sandhills Community College. All applicants will be notified via email no later than Sunday, May 1. Applicants may find audition pieces at mporchestra.com. Auditions will not be rescheduled. We wish all of our applicants the best of luck, and we look forward to meeting you soon.
The scholarship recipient will be announced at the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra Spring Concert, Land of Hope and Glory, on Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m., at R.E. Lee Auditorium, at Pinecrest High School.
Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, intergenerational community and youth orchestra that provides advanced-level performance opportunities for students and community members alike. For more information visit the MPO website at www.mporchestra.com.
