The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) invites the community to attend their upcoming Spirit Night and Open House on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Panera Bread, on U.S. 15-501, in Southern Pines.
The Spirit Night fundraiser will be from 4 to 8 p.m.; MPO will receive 20 percent from orders placed in store with the flier and orders placed online using code FUND4U.
Board members will be in the Panera Bread cafe from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to answer any and all questions about the organization, help with membership and TeamApp registration, and share the mission and vision of MPO. All participants will receive a door prize ticket.
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is open to community members and talented students. There is no fee to join and no audition process.
In addition to the joy of sharing music with Moore County, students enrolled at Sandhills Community College receive a credit toward their degree by participating in MPO. Music majors receive an ensemble credit, while non-music majors receive one elective credit.
If you are interested in making great music with great people and learning more about MPO, mark your calendars for Jan. 12. To subscribe to MPO’s newsletter or ask questions, send an email to moorephilharmonicorchestra@gmail.com.
More information about MPO can always be found on social media sites at Facebook and Instagram.
Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is a 501(c)3 nonprofit intergenerational community and youth orchestra that provides advanced-level performance opportunities for students and community members alike. For more information, visit the MPO website at www.mporchestra.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.