I find it fitting that the coldest season of the year brings with it the warmest memories. We gather together for the holidays not only to find warmth for our bodies, but also for our souls.
We reconnect with loved ones, picking up where we left off in days gone by. Music and merriment set the stage for a night well spent in the company of friends. Moments of joy and laughter bring light into the dark nights of winter.
For a time, we forget the frigid winds outside, and the stresses of daily life melt away. But just as the snow melts with the morning sun, these moments pass ever so quickly. After saying farewell and going forth into the wintry world, we leave with a light that warms us from within.
It goes without saying that we’ve missed these times of togetherness. After a long season apart from our loved ones, we long for connection and the return of beloved traditions. I’ve certainly felt their absence in the past year.
As a musician, I’ve missed performing music for live audiences. As a writer, I’ve missed inviting you all to the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra’s seasonal concerts. In spite of the challenges, MPO has thrived. In our previous season, MPO connected with the community through live-streamed performances and social media engagement. We thank you all for sharing our music with your friends and families. Through your support, we proved we could not be silenced by adversity.
As we enter the season of giving, MPO has prepared a gift for our community that no gift box could contain. The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is proud to announce its 17th season with the return of our annual holiday concert. We cordially invite you to join us at Sandhills Community College’s Bradford Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. Seasonal selections from various genres will be featured, including classical, jazz, film scores and rock. In addition to our performance, we will also host raffles for a handmade tree skirt and a variety of gift baskets at our intermission. As always, admission is free, but donations are always appreciated. Your presence is the greatest gift of all.
With respect to Sandhills Community College’s safety guidelines, we ask that all patrons wear a mask indoors. We will also honor capacity guidelines and seat the auditorium at 70 percent capacity. For policy updates, visit the BPAC website at www.sandhillsbpac.com.
Come one, come all, and celebrate the holidays and the return of live music with MPO! Mark your calendars for an evening of music sure to warm your heart. Our members have prepared thoroughly to share the gift of music with our community once more. We’ve rosined our bows and warmed up our pipes! We’ve written our song lists and checked them all twice! The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is coming to town at the BPAC, and we hope to see you there.
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit mporchestra.com.
Kaylie Morgan is an orchestra teacher and flutist with the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra. She has performed with the orchestra since 2016, and currently serves as its historian and essayist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.