The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra announces its 17th season, starting Thursday, Aug. 26. Rehearsals will be held at Sandhills Community College’s Wellard Hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The first performance will be the annual holiday concert at SCC’s Owens Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.
“We will also have our annual gift basket raffle,” says a spokesman. “This is a free community event you won’t want to miss.”
Do you play an instrument? Are you looking for a fun and fulfilling way to spend your Thursday evenings?
“We have immediate openings in our woodwind, brass, string and percussion sections,” says the spokesman. “We’d love to see you at rehearsal.”
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community and youth orchestra.
“If you’d like to view our past performances, visit our official YouTube page,” says the spokesman.
For more information, visit mporchestra.com, or on Facebook and Instagram.
