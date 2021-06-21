The 2020-2021 season for the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra has been an interesting one, to say the least.
In spite of the challenges presented by the pandemic, the MPO adapted rehearsals to meet ever-changing guidelines without missing a beat. “We have continued our mission of providing high-quality performance opportunities for students and adults alike, even while displaced from our usual performance space,” says a spokesman. “Our members have worked tirelessly for the past five months to prepare great music, and we are proud to present our virtual spring concert.”
Compared to past seasons, raw performance lineup this year has looked quite different. In October, the MPO String Ensemble recorded a selection of popular Broadway songs and posted the performance on YouTube. In December, its small ensemble groups performed holiday music in downtown Southern Pines, as well as for local businesses and community organizations.
For the spring performance, the MPO expanded rehearsals and resumed working on musical selections originally programmed for the spring 2020 concert. This performance was recorded on May 29 of this year at Trinity Methodist Church in Troy, with the assistance of Paul Chandley. The performance is available to view now on the official Moore Philharmonic Orchestra YouTube channel or at http://bit.ly/MPOspring2021.
“In addition to our performances, the MPO also continued the annual scholarship program,” says the spokesman. “The selection process was modified this year, based on the input of local high school music teachers. Four scholarships were awarded in total, and were presented at each school’s respective spring performance. We extend our congratulations to all our winners, and wish them the best as they pursue their passions at the collegiate level.”
Looking ahead to the 2021-2022 season, the MPO plans to resume rehearsals at Sandhills Community College in the fall.
“We are looking to recruit new members in all instrumental sections (string, woodwind, brass, and percussion),” says the spokesman. “If you’d like to join us or support us, more information can be found at mporchestra.com, or by emailing mporchestra2005@gmail.com.”
