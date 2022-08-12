The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra invites the public to their fall open house Thursday, Sept. 1, at Sandhills Community College’s Wellard Hall, to commence their 18th season. Doors open at 6 p.m. for member registration, and the open house will start at 6:30 p.m.
This event is a great opportunity to get to know your hometown community and youth orchestra. Activities include meeting the board and orchestra, a walkthrough of Moore Philharmonic’s mission, member registration, a question and answer session and sight reading of future concert music. Families of interested musicians are encouraged to stay for a sneak peek of what’s to come this season.
In addition to the joy of sharing music with Moore County, students enrolled at Sandhills Community College will receive a credit toward their degree by participating with the Moore Philharmonic.
Music majors may earn an ensemble credit, while non-music majors earn one elective credit.
If you’re interested in making great music with great people, mark your calendars for Sept. 1, and join the orchestra for a night of music and merriment.
The Moore Philharmonic is a nonprofit, intergenerational community and youth orchestra that provides advanced-level performance opportunities for community members and students, including annual holiday and spring concerts at Owens Auditorium on the Sandshills Community College campus.
For more information about the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra, visit mporchestra.com, or find MPO on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.