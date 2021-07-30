The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is in search of a chairperson to join the board, starting with its upcoming season.
“We are looking for an outstanding candidate to fill this essential position on our executive board,” says a spokesman.
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is a 501(c)3 nonprofit intergenerational community and youth orchestra that provides advanced-level performance opportunities for students and community members alike.
“We serve our community through winter and spring performances that are free to the public,” says the spokesman. “We provide scholarship opportunities to talented young musicians. Our small ensembles visit our community’s senior living facilities for performances during the winter holiday season.”
For those interested in this position, the duties of the chair are as follows:
● The chair shall set the agenda for and convene regularly scheduled board meetings. ● The chair will ensure proper conduct of the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra as an organization and will oversee general operations. ● The Chair will ensure that all proper applications are submitted in a timely fashion and that the other members of the Board fulfill their duties. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest via email to mporchestra2005@gmail.com by Aug. 23, with an interview to follow.
