Moore Humane Society, a “no-kill” shelter, and a finalist for Best Fundraiser in Best of the Pines, will be kicking off its gala Tuesday, Sept. 1, with the chance to win a two-night stay at the historic luxury resort, Greenbrier.
“You will also be able to preview our incredible auction items from around the world,” says a spokesman.
Bidding begins Monday, Oct. 19, and concludes Friday, Oct. 23, at 9:30 a.m.
Visit http://bidpal.net/mhsgala for information.
The focus of Moore Humane Society’s fifth annual Charity Gala is to help cover its $250,000 operational costs, which includes building repair costs, mortgage, vehicle maintenance and insurance, food, critical surgeries, vaccinations, anti-flea/tick control, heartworm prevention and spay/neuter procedures for our animals as well as two full-time and two part-time staff members.
“Our active and dedicated board members serve without compensation,” says a spokesman. “While $250,000 is a tall order, we need your support to keep Moore Humane Society viable and thriving.”
