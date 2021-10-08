The 2021 Moore County Writers’ Competition Awards Ceremony took place Sunday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the great room of Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities.
“Each year, residents of Moore County participate in the Writers’ Competition through submissions of poetry, nonfiction, and fiction,” says Adair Woronoff, committee chair. “Today, we have the great honor of recognizing the great writers within our community. I think it only fitting that we celebrate these writers at Weymouth Center, the home of the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame.”
Since 1986, the Moore County Writers’ Competition has been sponsored by Weymouth Center and underwritten by the Donald and Elizabeth Cooke Foundation. The annual competition promotes writing throughout Moore County and honors the work that goes into creating superior writing. During the two-hour ceremony, certificates and cash prizes were awarded to all winners, and many of the winners read a selection of their winning entries.
Winners included
Nonfiction
Krisa Bremer judged this category, awarding first place for each age group as follows:
Adult: “What the Thief Could Not Steal” — Sandra Fischer; Middle School: “Foster Care and Foster Concerns” — Katharine Davenport; Upper Elementary: “The Man Who Changed the World” — Caroline Franklin; Early Elementary: “Sharks” — James Franklin
Fiction
Deonna Kelli Sayed was the judge of this category, awarding first place in the adult category to Ellen Marcus for “Not Today,” and second to Rebecca McNamara for “Excerpt from an Eastern Empire Novel.”
Poetry
Malaika King Albrecht judged the poetry category, giving awards as follows:
Adult: 1. “Thursday,” Daana Rae Vandre; 2. “Still Growing,” Shannon C. Butler; 3. “COVID from the Elderly Point of View,” Colette Backhand; honorable mentions to Iris Llewellyn Angle for “Unknown” and Ellen Marcus for “Reclamation Razed Hallowed Ground.
High School: Ella Pate received a first place award for “Stars.”
Middle School: Claire D. Kirby received first place for “Freddy Teddy” and Isla Burns was given second for “Magic of the Library.
Elementary: First place went to Logan Gray for “A Nook Full of Books”; Caroline Franklin took second for “Stars and Stripes” and Gracie Bender got third for “The Seasons.”
All winning entries are printed in a special writers’ publication available at Weymouth Center, 555 E. Connecticut Avenue, Southern Pines, and may be viewed online at weymouthcenter.org in the Literary section.
Weymouth Center is a 501 (c)(3) organization and is the home of the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.
