The Moore County Writer’s Competition is accepting entries in the categories of fiction, nonfiction and poetry through July 15.

The contest is open to elementary students in grades 1-5; middle school students in grades 6-8; high school students in grades 9-12; and adults.

There is a 3,000 word maximum. Documents should be six pages single spaced or 12 pages double spaced in 12 point Times or Arial font, with 1-inch margins.

Include a cover page with the name, age group, email address, entry category and title of work. At the top of each inside page, include the title of the work, category, age group and page number. (Do not include name or any information that may disclose the author on inside pages.)

Save work as a pdf and email to weymouth.literaryexpress@gmail.com.

Monetary prizes will be awarded for first through third place to authors in each category and entry level. Entries will be printed in a special publication.

The competition is sponsored by the Donald and Elizabeth Cooke Foundation.

For further information, email weymouth.writerscompetition@gmail.com or call (910) 692-6261.

