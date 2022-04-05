The Moore County Wildlife and Conservation Club hosted a service rifle match on Sunday, March 27, with entry fees donated to Ukraine relief efforts.
Pictured above, from left, Jim Corcoran, DDS, Michael Lang, Dan Henson, Scott Curin, Dick Robbins, Rich Rouhier (Vietnam vet, who won the match using a rifle with only iron sights), Leroy Waring, Jr., David Prest (marksmanship coach, who ran the match), and Leroy Waring III; in front row, front left, SGM. Bob Shalala, Gabriel Waring and John Sayre. The first place shooter won two tickets to the Monday, March 28 showing of Red Dawn, at Sunrise Theater, sponsored by the Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Post 177, Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.