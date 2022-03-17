Moore County resident and small business owner Lara Beth Jones was crowned Ms. North Carolina North America on Saturday, March 5. Jones is an 11th generation North Carolinian, and was born and raised in Wilmington. She holds a B.A. and M.S.O.T. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and is a licensed occupational therapist and certified nature and forest therapy guide. She is an advocate of the healing power of spending time in relationship with nature, and owns a business offering forest immersion experiences in the Japanese tradition known as forest bathing.
Forest bathing is an evidence-based way to access the physical and mental health benefits of mindful sensory connection with natural environments. Jones currently leads forest bathing experiences in partnership with the recreation departments of the village of Pinehurst and town of Southern Pines. She has previously partnered with the Arts Council of Moore County, the Southern Pines Public Library, as well as private wellness retreats. She hopes to work with churches and other community groups to offer participants a chance to slow down, connect with their senses, and experience the beauty and richness of the unique Sandhills ecosystem.
“To represent my beloved home state of North Carolina with this title is a blessing and a dream come true!,” Jones said.
In addition to her nature and forest therapy business, Jones has been a lifelong lover of dance and is a student of ballet at K. Mac Athletics and Arts, in Pinehurst. She has integrated the element of fire with the art of ballet through her company, Force of Nature Entertainment, through which she offers fire dance performances at fundraisers, celebrations and events.
In the coming year, Jones is looking forward to representing the Ms. North Carolina North America title by volunteering at community events. She is especially interested in events related to nature, education, health and the arts. She is available for booking inquiries at lbjones1@gmail.com, or through her website larabethjones.com.
Emphasizing beauty, style, and cultural appreciation, the North America Beauty Pageant is a nonprofit organization which provides scholarship opportunities for women of all ages.
