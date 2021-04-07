Moore County Schools joins the State of North Carolina, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and surrounding school districts in celebrating the Month of the Military Child through April.
Established in 1986 by Defense Secretary Casper Weinberger as a Defense Department commemoration, the Month of the Military Child underscores the important role military children play in the armed forces community and recognizes military families and their children for the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome.
On Friday, April 16, Moore County Schools will celebrate “Purple Up” day for students and staff to wear purple to recognize the resiliency of military-connected children. The color purple is the official color of the military child because it symbolizes all branches of the military: Army green, Coast Guard blue, Air Force blue, Marine red and Navy blue.
Moore County Schools will host its fifth annual Military Family Forum April 19-23, using a virtual platform. The annual event brings together military-connected parents and students, school staff and community leaders to discuss the unique challenges military-connected students face.
The annual event gives military family members an opportunity to identify areas of concern and provide recommendations, and feedback to improve programs and policies that impact military-connected students. Military parents interested in participating in this year’s forum should contact the Moore County Schools military miaison to register.
“What people don’t often realize is that many of the support services for military children in Moore County Schools didn’t exist just several years ago,” says Rollie Sampson, Moore County Schools’ military liaison. “We are the only military-impacted school district in the state that provides military families with a platform to advocate for local change.”
Since its inception, the results of the Military Family Forum have directly influenced and improved programs such as standardizing enrollment documentation, converting to online enrollment, revamping the Impact Aid program, professional development for staff and the creation of a Military Liaison position.
In addition, this year all 22 schools within the district will be awarded the Purple Star designation by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The Purple Star designation is awarded to schools that demonstrate a commitment to military-connected students and families.
Schools earning the Purple Star Award are required to have a designated point of contact for military students and families, a designated central administration staff member supporting the point of contact in each school, and conduct annual professional development addressing special considerations for military students and families. Additionally, Purple Star schools provide a dedicated online webpage for military family resources and optional activities that support military students, as well as a transition program to support inbound and outbound military families.
Because all 22 schools under Moore County Schools qualified for the Purple Star Award, the district will be one of eight districts in the state to receive the State Superintendent’s Purple Star District Award.
On Wednesday, April 14, Moore County Schools will be recognized during a virtual ceremony hosted by the Office of the State Superintendent for Public Instruction.
The Sandhills Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and The Country Bookshop have teamed up to conduct a Purple Up Book Drive throughout the month. Community members, businesses, and organizations can donate to the book drive at sandhillsmoaa.org/bookdrive. All donations will be used to purchase books for participating schools that honor the military community and support the unique needs of military-connected children.
For parents or community members seeking more information about the Month of the Military Child activities can visit www.ncmcs.org/MOMC or learn more about military student support visit www.ncmcs.org/militaryfamilies.
Rollie Sampson, MCS District military liaison can be reached at rsampson@ncmcs.org or (910) 947-2976.
