Moore County Library is offering all-online summer reading programs this year with the theme “Tails and Tales.” Children may participate in any of the free virtual programs available on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. on the Moore County Library Facebook page. The live programs may be accessed via a Zoom link that will be provided on the Facebook page.
On June 23, puppeteer Matt Sandbank will present interactive shadow puppetry skits and will be available for questions from the audience at the end of his performance. For 12 years Sandbank has delighted young audiences across the country with his whimsical puppets that bring poetry and storytelling hilariously to life.
Didgeridoo Down Under will perform native music and use puppetry to teach children about the kangaroo, koala, kookaburra, platypus and other Australian animals on July 7.
The North Carolina Zoo returns on July 21 with “Tails and Tales,” an exciting live program all about some of the animals that call the zoo home, and again on Aug. 11, with “Amazing Adaptations,” when viewers will meet animals that have made astounding behavioral or physical adaptations in order to survive in their environments.
There will also be a special performance of “Mr. Chicken’s Barnyard Revue” by Sigmon Theatrical on Aug. 25. Children won’t want to miss Mr. Chicken and his wild collection of hilarious animals, including Russell the Crow and Elrod the Chicken, as they embark on a wacky barnyard adventure.
In addition to the live programs, the library staff along with some special guests will present fun and informative pre-recorded Wednesday programs on donkeys, Jack Tales, badgers, nocturnal animals, and much more.
On Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. “The Reading Road Trip” will be available on Moore County Library’s Facebook page. Each week children may watch the online adventures of Checkers and his robot friend Snoozer as they visit animals from all over the world, meet cool guests, create animal crafts, and learn about some amazing books. The topics will be “Dinosaurs and Dodo Birds” on June 8; “Desert Dwellers” on June 15; “Pet Show” on June 22; “Forest Friends” on June 29; “Down on the Farm” on July 6; “Arctic Animals” on July 13; “Rainforest Residents” on July 20; “Safari Sidekicks” on July 27; “Ocean Chums” on Aug. 3; “Pond Pals” on Aug. 10; “G’day Mate” on Aug. 17; and Mythical Creatures on Aug. 24.
For the full summer reading program schedule visit www.srls.info or the Moore County Library Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/moorecountylibrary. Weekly craft bags for each program are available as supplies last at all branches of the Moore County Library system: the main library in Carthage, Page Memorial Library in Aberdeen, Pinebluff Library, Robbins Area Library, or Vass Area Library.
As part of the summer reading program children read age-appropriate books, e-books or magazines between June 1 and Aug. 31 and record online (at www.srls.info) the number of minutes they’ve read. Audio books and books that are read to them also count, as does time spent reading aloud to a non-reader. Small prizes will be awarded throughout the summer, and participants are also eligible for the prize drawing for a $50 gift card, donated by the local Walmart. Those participants who complete a craft activity for each of the 12 weeks will be entered into a prize drawing for an Amazon gift card, courtesy of the Friends of Moore County Library. Photos of the creators and their completed crafts should be emailed to carthagenclibrary@gmail.com.
This past fall Moore County Library, Sandhill Regional Library System, and Moore County Schools partnered to support students’ ongoing education, making summer reading even easier. Now, using their school ID number, all Moore County Schools students and teachers are able to access the library’s electronic resources, including thousands of e-books along with databases, test preparation materials, homework help, and research articles.
Adults of all ages and young adults ages 13 to 17 are also invited to sign up for their “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading programs at any branch or online at www.srls.info. Teen participants will be eligible for the prize drawing for a $50 gift card donated by the local Walmart, and adult participants may win one of several gift baskets. Small prizes will be awarded throughout the summer, and monthly craft videos for teens and for adults will be posted to the Moore County Library Facebook page.
“Tails and Tales” virtual story times for preschoolers will continue to be held online throughout the summer on the Library Facebook page on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. and on Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m.
For more information on summer reading or student access, visit Moore County Library’s Facebook page or www.srls.info, or call (910) 947-5335.
