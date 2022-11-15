The Moore County Historical Association lecture series returns Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m., with a discussion of the Battle of Gettysburg’s most famous unknown solider. The lecture will be held at the Southern Pines Civic Club, on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Ashe Street. This event is free and open to the public.
After the Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, 1863, an unidentified, dead Union soldier was found with an ambrotype photograph in his hands, with the images of three young children. This image was the last image he saw before he died of his wounds. There were no regimental or corps markings on his uniform. He had no wallet or other identifying papers in his possession. After Lee and the Army of Northern Virginia had retreated on the evening of July 4, the Union Army of the Potomac had followed on July 5. The unidentified soldier’s comrades had left, and there was no one to identify the man or bury his body. Members of burial details were reluctant to bury the ambrotype with his body, hoping that somehow someone would claim the image.
Civil War enthusiast Dr. Matt Farina will talk about the story of Gettysburg’s famous unknown soldier, how he was identified, what happened to his orphaned children and the story of the orphan’s home established in Gettysburg.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this talk marks the return of the lecture series sponsored by the Moore County Historical Association, a nonprofit organization headquartered in the historic Shaw House in Southern Pines. It is dedicated to collecting, preserving, and sharing the rich historical legacy of Moore County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.