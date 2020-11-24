North Carolina Coastal Pines designated Girl Scout Troop No. 1868 of Pinehurst, as one of 12 Daisy’s Dozen Elite Troops for its 2019-2020 membership year. The Daisy’s Dozen Elite Status Award is presented to troops that go above and beyond in their participation in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
In honor of the vision that Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low, affectionately known as “Daisy,” had for girls, the Daisy’s Dozen Troop Assessment Program was created by Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines to help ensure that girls are receiving an enriching Girl Scout experience. After reviewing hundreds of assessments, only 12 out of the council’s approximately 1,500 troops were selected from across the council’s 41-county region. Girls must work together as a troop to succeed in all of the leadership activities throughout the course of the year.
“By earning this elite recognition, the girls and their leaders have demonstrated their investment in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience,” said Jennifer Carter, Program Executive of Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines. “Their exemplary commitment to service in their communities and their dedication to the growth of Girl Scouts makes them standouts among an impressive group of girls across the state.”
The Daisy’s Dozen Elite Status Award includes an assessment tool that outlines steps troops can take to explore the Girl Scout Program Pillars of entrepreneurship, STEM, the outdoors, and life skills throughout the year. Troops can strive for “elite” status by showing that they have involved girls in planning a Girl Scout Leadership Experience that is balanced, multi-faceted, and grade appropriate. The 2019-2020 membership year was especially significant due to COVID-19 changes, and each Daisy’s Dozen Elite troop remained committed to Girl Scouts despite hardships.
Girl Scout Troop No. 1868 was awarded the Daisy’s Dozen Elite Troop Status in 2020 by participating in a variety of Girl Scout – NC Coastal Pines activities and by earning multiple badges. The girls went camping at Camp Mu-Sha-Ni, took part in UNC Women in Law activities, and met their goals during the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program. During quarantine the girls have earned their First Aid, My Great Day, and Computer Expert badges along with a variety of engineering and STEM badges that they began earlier in the year.
“Over the past three years, we’ve taken them to plays, parades, camping, hiking, cookie rallies and just regular meetings,” said Bridget Johnson, leader of Troop No. 1868. “All of these experiences have been fulfilling for both the girls and leaders.”
Moore Girl Scout Troop No. 1868 is a multi-level troop with girls in grades K-6. The troop has 20 members and is led by Bridget Johnson, Elisabeth Rowan, Kelly Priest, and Mariah Morris.
This was the sixth year for Daisy’s Dozen Troop assessment program. The annual Girl Scout membership runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
Troop members will be honored local to commend their commitment to girl leadership development and taking the lead the Girl Scout way. They will also virtually gather to celebrate their accomplishments with and be recognized by CEO Lisa Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.