Olde Carthage Farm

Jonathan Godfrey of Olde Carthage Farm interacted with visitors during the Sandhills Farm Tour 2019.

 COURTESY OF N.C. COOPERATIVE EXTENSION

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service recognized the work of the Moore County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers (EMGV) on the Sandhills Farm Tour 2019 with the Search for Excellence award for Community Service. 

The Search for Excellence is the recognition program of Extension Master Gardener volunteer work throughout North Carolina. The awards program recognizes outstanding educational, group projects that result in significant learning by the public or EMGVs.

Held annually since 2017, the Sandhills Farm Tour gives the public special access to a selection of Moore County farms that participate in local food production. The tour is planned and managed by EMGVs. It offers people the opportunity to connect with farmers, learn about their products and methods to increase support of locally grown food. 

In 2019, 13 farms opened their gates, attracting over 1,000 visitors from the Sandhills region. Those farms included:

• Flow Farm, Aberdeen

• Ladybug Farm, Pinebluff

• Billy Carter Farms and Ken Chappell Peaches, Eagle Springs

• Eagle's Nest Berry Farm, Jackson Springs

• The Berry Patch, Ellerbe

• Green Haven Plant Farm and Olde Carthage Farm, Carthage 

• Slow Farm and White Hill Farms, Cameron

• Misty Morning Ranch and Possum Run Garden Center, Robbins

• Steve McNeill Farms, Lemon Springs.

The Sandhills Farm Tour 2019 planning committee included EMGVs Janice Hiltner, Diane Innes, Lisa Laidlaw, Cheryl Stuckey and Claudia Watson. Also, 60 EMGVs volunteered at the farms during the tour. Taylor Williams, who served as Moore County’s extension agent, and is now retired, managed the program. 

“These tours allow people to connect with farmers and gain first-hand knowledge of the challenges they face. It offers awareness of how complex farming is and all the skills farmers need today,” says Hiltner.

The annual farm tours are planned and managed by EMGV volunteers, who complete a rigorous training series. They are often the public’s introduction to the Moore County Cooperative Extension Service. EMGVs are responsible for dispersing validated research-based Extension information and resources on sustainable lawn and gardening practices to residents and homeowners. 

“Our Master Gardeners are an invaluable resource for the Cooperative Extension Service and to Moore County citizens,” says Deborah McGiffin, Moore County Extension director. “They serve as a conduit between the public and agriculture by presenting programs and events that emphasize how our farms produce food. These farms contribute to the environmental and economic viability of Moore County.” 

The spring event was canceled this year due to coronavirus. Planning is underway for the Sandhills Farm Tour 2021, scheduled for April 24.

Master Gardener volunteers support the mission of North Carolina Cooperative Extension by educating residents about safe, effective, and sustainable gardening practices that grow healthy people, gardens, landscapes, and communities. Their vision is a healthier world through environmental stewardship. Visit FaceBook at http://www.facebook.com/NcExtensionMasterGardenerVolunteers/ or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ncemgv/

If you would like more information about this topic or to schedule an interview with Deborah McGiffin, director of the Moore County Extension office, call (910) 947-3188 or email Deborah_mcgiffin@ncsu.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days