Tim Altman

Dr. Tim Altman conducting the Moore County Concert Band at the Memorial Day concert at the Timmel Pavilion at Pinehurst’s Arboretum Park

 Ted Fitzgerald

The Moore County Concert Band (MCCB), under the direction of Dr. Tim Altman, will perform Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m., in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center located at Sandhills Community College. Admission to the concert is free and seating is on a first come basis. 

 The theme for this concert is “October.” That represents not just month, but the entire feeling of October: falling leaves, cooler weather, and we get ready for Halloween! So, the band will perform several of the scariest pieces of orchestral literature ever written … seriously.  Hector Berlioz wrote “Symphonie Fantastique” in 1830.  This is amazing because the piece seems like such advanced Romantic literature that many of us would think it was written 50 years later.  We are playing two movements from this monumental work: “The March to the Scaffold” and the “Witches Sabbath.”  Now, you are starting to believe me about the scariest orchestral literature ever written.  A witches sabbath is literally a gathering of witches and demons and such.  Interestingly, the other “scary” piece we are performing also relates to the witches sabbath.  That is “Night on Bald Mountain” by Modest Mussorgsky.  What is happening on Bald Mountain?  You guessed it: a witches sabbath.  Surely, you remember this one from Fantasia!

