The Moore County Concert Band (MCCB), under the direction of Dr. Tim Altman, will perform Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m., in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center located at Sandhills Community College. Admission to the concert is free and seating is on a first come basis.
The theme for this concert is “October.” That represents not just month, but the entire feeling of October: falling leaves, cooler weather, and we get ready for Halloween! So, the band will perform several of the scariest pieces of orchestral literature ever written … seriously. Hector Berlioz wrote “Symphonie Fantastique” in 1830. This is amazing because the piece seems like such advanced Romantic literature that many of us would think it was written 50 years later. We are playing two movements from this monumental work: “The March to the Scaffold” and the “Witches Sabbath.” Now, you are starting to believe me about the scariest orchestral literature ever written. A witches sabbath is literally a gathering of witches and demons and such. Interestingly, the other “scary” piece we are performing also relates to the witches sabbath. That is “Night on Bald Mountain” by Modest Mussorgsky. What is happening on Bald Mountain? You guessed it: a witches sabbath. Surely, you remember this one from Fantasia!
Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” was premiered on Oct. 30, 1944. Martha Graham and Elizabeth Coolidge commissioned Copland to write a ballet on an “American theme” (Martha Graham danced the lead role). One of the main musical themes in this composition is the Shaker song “Simple Gifts.” So, I thought it was appropriate to play Copland’s “Variations on a Shaker Melody” at this concert on Oct. 30 (78 years later). This is almost the exact portion of “Appalachian Spring” that contains these variations on “Simple Gifts.” Copland himself wrote this for concert band (not arranged by someone else). If you know, “Appalachian Spring” or “Simple Gifts,” you will recognize this piece.
The Oct. 30 concert is less than two weeks away from Veterans Day, so the band will perform several pieces for our veterans and for those of us who love our veterans! That includes the “Armed Forces Salute” where we will play the themes for each of our military branches (and ask those who served in each branch to stand and be recognized when they hear their tune). Other patriotic tunes include “America the Beautiful” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Dr. Timothy Meyer Altman is professor of music at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP), where he is the director of bands conducting the Wind Ensemble and the Concert Band. He was the chair of the Department of Music for ten years and teaches trumpet and conducting. He taught music at the elementary, middle school, high school, and university levels in Virginia, Wisconsin, Kentucky and North Carolina.
In 2019, Altman was a Fulbright U.S. Scholar in Malta. Gov. Roy Cooper, appointed him to the North Carolina Symphony Board of Trustees in 2017. He is currently the principal trumpet for the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra and the Carolina Philharmonic.
Altman completed his Doctor of Musical Arts (DMA) in trumpet performance at the University of Kentucky. He also has music education degrees from Virginia Tech (BA) and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (MME). His music articles have been published in Teaching Music, the North Carolina Music Educator, Keynotes and the ITG Journal.
He has performed at international conferences including the Midwest International Band and Orchestra Clinic and the International Trumpet Guild. He has also lectured and performed in London at the Royal College of Music; Amman Jordan; Bologna and Trento, Italy; Ludwigsburg, Germany; Mexico City, Malta, Puerto Rico, and throughout the U.S. His latest CD is “Baroque Music for Two Trumpets, Strings, and Harpsichord.”
Other performances include those with The Four Tops, The Temptations, Doc Severinsen, Allen Vizzutti, Vince DiMartino, Bruce Hornsby, Al Jarreau, David Sanborn, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and many additional international artists. Dr. Altman is a Yamaha performing artist.
The Moore County Concert Band is fortunate to have Dr. Altman as its new director and conductor.
The band is always looking for additional musicians. If you play or have placed an instrument and would like to join the band, see the website for additional information or join us for rehearsals on Monday evenings.
