The Moore County Concert Band will be performing on Sunday, May 14, at 2 p.m., at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center at Sandhills Community College. Since that day just happens to be Mother’s Day, the band will take the opportunity to honor women in a concert titled “Love and Beauty.”
The concert will kick off with a march. Karl King composed at least 291 pieces throughout his career, 185 of those pieces were marches — King was a master at writing marches. He wrote so many pieces he ran out of titles and asked his publisher to name the title of 16 pieces he wrote in 1955, one of those being “Bonds of Unity.” These tunes were given patriotic and world peace titles, considering the world events at the time with Geneva, Korea and the United States.
Two famous leading ladies from Broadway and film, Julie Andrews and Audrey Hepburn, were the epitome of elegance. “The Sound of Music” is a 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, with a film version released in 1965, and includes timeless songs, including “My Favorite Things.” “My Fair Lady” was first a Broadway musical that was adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion.” The original 1956 cast included Julie Andrews as Eliza. In 1964 a film version was made starring Audrey Hepburn as Eliza. The band will perform a medley of tunes from “My Fair Lady,” including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “On the Street Where You Live” and others.
Brothers George and Ira Gershwin were a songwriting team from the Jazz Age and are two of the most influential composers of the Great American Songbook. They composed more than two dozen scores for Broadway and Hollywood. “A Gershwin Tribute to Love” is a medley of popular tunes. “Love is Here to Stay” is from the film “The Goldwyn” and was the last composition George completed. This song was later featured “An American in Paris” (1951) and performed by Grace Kelly and Leslie Caron. George Gershwin also had great success as a concert pianist and a conductor. In 1924 he composed “Rhapsody in Blue,” which immediately became an American classic.
Lyricist Hal David and composer Burt Bacharach began writing together in 1957. They collaborated with many artists throughout their career, including Dionne Warick, who had 38 singles chart that were written or produced by Bacharach and David. “Popular Medley No. 1” features three songs that Warick made popular: “I Say a Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose”? The medley also features “This Guy’s in Love With You,” first recorded by Herb Albert and became his first No. 1 pop hit in 1968. “What the World Needs Now is Love” was first recorded by Jackie DeShannon in 1968.
Hoagy Carmichael is one of the most successful Tin Pan Alley songwriters of the 1930s, and one of the first singer/songwriters of the age to incorporate new technologies such as television, microphones and sound recordings. The band will perform “Stardust,” one of the most popular Jazz standards and has been recorded more than 1,500 times.
Nancy H. Seward was a composer and conductor. She received many honors including being inducted into the Missouri Bandmasters Association Hall of Fame in 1993. “Two Irish Favorites” is an arrangement of her folk songs, “Rose of Tralee” and “Irish Washerwoman.”
John Herndon Mercer was an American singer and songwriter who co-founded Capitol Records. He collaborated with composers such as Hoagy Carmichael and Henry Manchini to produce “Jeepers Creepers” and “Moon River.” The band will be playing an arrangement of “Days of Wine and Roses,” which was featured in a 1963 film by the same title.
The concert will conclude with “Thanks for the Memory,” a tune composed by Ralph Rainger with lyrics by Leo Robin, and Bob Hope’s signature song.
The Moore County Concert Band is directed by Doug Yopp. As a volunteer organization of musicians of all ages, the band performs several times a year through the support of generous patrons. For more information and event updates, visit moorecountyband.org and you may follow them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.