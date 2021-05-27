The Moore Concert Band Board met virtually on April 26 to select the annual scholarship winners of $2,500 each. This year there were unanimous votes for two exceptional winners. They were chosen by considering their participation and leadership in the band program of their respective schools all four years of high school, their grade-point average, class standing, letters of recommendation, and a written essay of their goals for the future.
Emily Tortora, daughter of Michelle and Scott Tortora, of Whispering Pines, has been accepted at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University to major in instrumental music education. She will enter a five-year program leading a master’s degree. She may decide to continue for the Doctor of Music Education degree or begin her career right away as a high school band director. To teach on the collegiate level is her eventual goal.
Tortora describes her decision to study instrumental music.
“This year, I had the honor of being head drum major,” she says. “This experience and participating in the highest bands at school helped me realize what I want to do with my life. I love the feeling of helping others understand and enjoy music.”
Tortora began participating in the band program in the sixth grade, first choosing the flute, but changed to saxophone soon after. She then began participating in summer instrumental camps by attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro summer music camps in the sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grades. These camps were the beginning of the musical journey and the accomplishments Tortora has attained
While attending the Cannon Music Camp at Appalachian State University, she was both a second chair wind ensemble member and honors saxophone quartet member. In the Moore All-County Concert Band, she won the second chair as a freshman and first chair when a sophomore. Tortora won the second chair in the Carolina Band Festival and Conducting Conference at UNC-G, first chair in the Honors Jazz Festival at UNC-P, first chair at the Tri-State Band Festival at Florida State University, and first chair in the Southeastern All-District Band.
Among her many achievements, Tortora is also a member of the National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honors Society, a representative from the youth group on the First Presbyterian Church nominating committee in Carthage. She performed with the Moore County Brass at the Moore County Choral Society Christmas Concert. She also plays in the Moore County Concert band, under the direction of David Seiberling and the Sandhill Community College Jazz Band, led by Rob Hill. Tortora has private saxophone instruction with David Newton.
Tortora says she looks forward to being a member of the Marching Virginians and participating in two ensembles each semester, a requirement of all music majors.
William Morgan, son of Kimberly and William Morgan, of Eagle Springs, will attend East Carolina University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. Morgan says that mechanical engineering is a broad form of engineering that will allow him to choose several options when entering the workforce.
“I believe mechanical engineers can create the future, rather than react to it, and this is something I feel is very important,” he says. “Using the skills and traits that the band has allowed me to develop, I feel can help me enter the workforce prepared to help solve problems and create a better future.”
Morgan became a band member in the sixth grade, choosing to play drums. He played in the All-County Band in both the seventh and eighth grades and earned the first chair in eighth grade. He was a North Moore High School band member, under the direction of Clay Perry, all four years and was chosen drumline captain for his junior and senior years.
In his essay, Morgan wrote: “Given the opportunity to be our drumline captain my junior and senior years helped me develop my character and learn the skills it takes to become a leader.” The positive attributes highlighted were: leadership, commitment and discipline.
Throughout his four years in high school, he attended band camps every summer and into the first semester of each school year. He stated the lengthy band camps required discipline and commitment to make the best performance possible.
This summer, he will again work at the Growler Manufacturing and Engineering Company located in Star. The company focuses on designing and manufacturing new special purpose vehicles, many in use by the military. In the fall, Morgan plans to play in the East Carolina Marching Band.
The Moore County Concert Band typically awards three scholarships to an eligible senior at each of the Moore County High Schools every year. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions and virtual learning procedures, there were no seniors in the Pinecrest band this year.
The Moore County Concert Band, under the directorship of David Seiberling, is a volunteer organization of musicians of all ages. Members perform for the joy music brings them and others. The band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by generous donations from its patrons.
The pandemic forced the band to cancel the typical four free concerts last year. However, the band looks forward to playing again after eased restrictions, says a spokesman.
