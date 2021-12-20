The Moore County Choral Society entertained a virtually full Owens Auditorium at the Sandhills Community College last Sunday evening for “Sing and Rejoice”, the first concert since COVID, said Shirley Aquino, president, “and want to thank everyone for their enthusiastic support.”
This was a particularly special concert for Anne Dorsey, who was completing 20 years as their music director.
There is only a short rest before work on the Spring concert starts Jan. 4, when the group will rehearse Ola Gjeilo’s “Luminous Night of the Soul” and “Sunrise Mass” for a performance titled, “From Dusk to Dawn,” to be held Sunday, April 24, at The Village Chapel, Pinehurst.
New members are welcome and anyone wanting to join the chorus should come to Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 or Jan. 11. For more information, visit MooreCountyChoralSociety.org.
