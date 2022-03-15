Moore County Choral Society recently held a four hour choral retreat in preparation for their upcoming spring concert “From Dusk to Dawn,” which will be at The Village Chapel, in Pinehurst, on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m.
Not only was music the major part of our day, but the group also enjoyed a bit of line dancing and a break time to get to know each other better. Tickets for the spring concert can be purchased online at ticketmesandhills.com or from a member or at the door. Be sure to visit the choral society’s website at moorecountychoralsociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.