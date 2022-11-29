The spirit of “Love and Joy” will pervade Owens Auditorium at Sandhills Community College on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m., when the Moore County Choral Society, directed by Anne Dorsey, presents its holiday concert.
A tradition going back almost a half century, the annual program includes choral selections that reflect the variety of Christmas music, from traditional and modern anthems and carols to popular spirituals and Christmas songs. The 65-voice choir, with up to eight vocal parts, will be joined by collaborative organist Stephen Gourley and instrumental performers, including the Moore Brass ensemble and percussionists.
The hymn “Joy to the World” opens the religious half of the program, with rejoicing and expectation. Then come three Advent anthems, set to passages from the Book of Luke that dramatize experiences of the Virgin Mary. From the German baroque, sung in Latin and translated in the program, are “Dixit Maria,” Mary’s quiet assent to the “Angel’s Annunciation” of her destiny, and Pachelbel’s “Magnificat in D” (My soul magnifies the Lord), which Mary recites to her cousin Elizabeth. In her extended prophetic prayer, with word painting and a few fugue passages, Mary praises God for choosing her to fulfill his promises of upending the world, as in: “He has put down the mighty from their seat.”
In a contrasting anthem by Rachmaninoff, with Russian Orthodox chant style and church Slavonic language, the choir sings the Angel Gabriel’s “Annunciation, Bogoroditse Devo” (Rejoice, Virgin mother of God). The last line evokes awe: “You have borne the Savior of our souls” is admired as “one of the great climaxes in choral music.”
The celebration of the Nativity of Christ features new carols that dramatize episodes in the story in unfamiliar ways. For John Rutter, a commission from a children’s charity inspired his lyrics and music for “Carol of the Magi,” sung mostly by male voices, where one wise man reflects on their journey and how they recognized in the holy infant “the face of every child.”
Organist Stephen Gourley, inspired by an MCCS commission, created a new version of a rarely heard carol that alternates verses of mother and son, “This Endris Night” (The other night I saw a sight).
“The image of Mary having a dialogue with her son, Jesus, created many possibilities regarding statements of the English melody as well as choral writing,” says Gourley.
A vocal soloist and solo cello join the choir.
Part 1 closes with familiar Christmas hymns. For “The Festival First Nowell” the audience joins in singing the verses and in “Jesus, What a Wonderful Child,” experience the energy of its gospel swing.
Following the intermission, a festive “Everywhere Christmas Tonight” sets the tone for the joy and celebration of the second hour of the concert.
Inspired by a visit to the Holy Land in 1865, minister Phillips Brooks welcomed “Christmas in Lands of the Fir Tree and Pine.” The song’s chorus begins, “Come celebrate Christmas wherever you are.”
In other selections, lyrics about joyful holiday activities and festive, fast-paced 21st century musical arrangements give fresh energy to classics like “Winter Wonderland” and “Sleigh Ride,” and nostalgia to “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Variety is provided by solo singers, brass and percussion.
Closing the concert will be “It’s a Wonderful Christmas,” a cycle of three seasonal standards. The last is a sentimental Barry Manilow song that begins “Tonight the stars shine for the children” and ends “because it’s Christmas, for now and forever, for all of the children, and for the children in us all.”
“There is something for everyone,” says Dorsey. “The Choral Society offers a wide variety of musical styles and genres that will put us all in the holiday spirit.”
Tickets for the concert cost $20 for adults and $10 for students; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com, at the Arts Council office or from Moore County Choral Society members.
