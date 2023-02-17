The Moore County Choral Society held a four-hour choral retreat on Jan. 28, in preparation for its upcoming spring concert. The choir, led by Anne Dorsey and accompanied on the organ by Stephen Gourley, will perform a chant-inspired Requiem by modern French composer Maurice Duruflé. This concert takes place at Brownson Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines on Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m.
At the retreat, the singers rehearsed challenging passages from each section of the Requiem, accompanied by guest pianist Janelle Francis. During a break, the Moore County Choral Society board treated the chorusters to a festive French-themed lunch, and karaoke entertainment featured baritone Ethan Garner singing the famous aria “Nessun Dorma” from Puccini’s opera “Turandot”.
In a moving close to the retreat, Dorsey played Duruflé’s ethereal “In Paradiso,” recorded at the 1976 performance where she sang the Requiem with UNC’s Carolina Choir, conducted by Dr. Lara Hoggard.
To learn more about the Choral Society and its concerts, visit the website, moorecountychoralsociety.org. A feature article about the Duruflé concert, with a listening guide for this distinctive and rarely performed Requiem, will appear in The Pilot in mid-April.
Tickets for the concert can be purchased in advance at ticketmesandhills.com, from a member of the choral society and at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.