The Moore County Choral Society is launching its 48th season with open enrollment on Saturday, Sept. 6, and again Saturday, Sept. 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Rehearsals will immediately follow each enrollment session at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St., Southern Pines. Membership fee is $60 for the year.
If you’ve ever sung in a choir, you know the benefits of singing both personally and to the community at large. The Choral Society has provided Moore County with iconic choral masterworks since 1974, with two performances each year.
This year’s holiday concert “Love and Joy,” will be held Dec. 11, and the spring concert, “Duruflé Requiem,” is scheduled for April 30, 2023.
Moore County Choral Society invites all interested singers from high school age and up to join them as they begin preparations for these two concerts.
More information and application forms are available at moorecountychoralsociety.org or contact Shirley Aquino, MCCS’s president, at (231) 679-1636.
The Moore County Choral Society Children’s Chorus will be accepting applications on Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning at 4:30 p.m., in the choir room at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St. Southern Pines.
The Children’s Chorus is offered to all interested singers in grades 3-6. Weekly rehearsals take place on Tuesday afternoons from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The children will be instructed on proper vocal technique, rhythmic accuracy and diction. They will be exposed to music from many countries and in various languages.
Singing provides a means of self-expression and inspires confidence. It allows both mind and body to relax and strengthens language development. Singing is important in the development of your child.
“The fact that children can make beautiful music is less significant than the fact that music can make beautiful children,” said Cheryl Lavender.
