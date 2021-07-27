Moore County Choral Society is an 80-plus chorus which draws its membership from Moore and surrounding counties.
In 1989, MCCS endowed a fund that provides an annual scholarship for a music student at Sandhills Community College. In 2003, a second scholarship program was created to benefit a graduating high school choral student who will major in music at a two- or four-year college. “Through the generosity of our patrons and the recent online auction held in April, Moore County Choral Society is able to continue its scholarship program,” says a spokesman. “MCCS congratulates this year's recipients Logan Mancos, from Pinecrest High School, and Corrine Collison, a student at Sandhills Community College.
Logan Mancos has been a member of the Pinecrest Chamber Ensemble since his freshman year and was elected by his peers to be a student director his senior year. Along with others from Pinecrest, he was given the honor of performing at Carnegie Hall in 2018. While attending Southern Middle School in Aberdeen, he was selected for North Carolina Honors Chorus in 2016.
Outside of school, Mancos is an accomplished guitarist and vocalist and enjoys performing on stage. He has been accepted to East Carolina University where he will major in history education this fall. He has also been accepted to the ECU School of Music for his minor in music.
Moore County Choral Society Sandhills Community College Endowment Scholarship has been awarded to Corrine Collison. She is from Pittsboro and attended Jordan Matthews High School. “I thrived in the theater and choir there, which led me to pursue a degree in music at Sandhills,” she says. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here at Sandhills so far.”
Collison plans to transfer to UNC Charlotte to continue her education and receive a bachelor’s degree in music education.
