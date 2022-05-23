The Moore County Choral Society awarded the Anne Dorsey Scholarship to Jasean Young, a graduating senior from Pinecrest High School, at its spring concert held April 26.
Young has been a member of the Pinecrest High School choir for four years. In his freshman year, he was a tenor in the advanced choir and Chamber Ensemble. He also performed with the NC Honors Chorus during his sophomore year, and was nominated to attend Governor's School. Young was nominated by his peers to be a student director and in that role he selects, teaches and conducts several pieces throughout the school year.
His choir teacher, Erin Pollock, had this to say about Young: "I've rarely seen someone learn so fast and yet not solely rely on their talents to get by. He is always looking to improve, always wanting to learn something new and always holding himself to a high standard. Music for Jasean, has been a place where he can excel, where he can focus on what he cares about and where he can be a leader who is comfortable in his own skin."
Young lives in Aberdeen and plans to attend Wingate University in Charlotte.
In addition, Moore County Choral Society is proud to announce the recipient of the MCCS Endowed Scholarship to Luke Shelton, a Sandhills Community College student. Shelton just finished his first year of college as a music major at Sandhills Community College.
"I have had the wonderful opportunity to learn from amazing professors, and I look forward to my next academic year at Sandhills. Learning and performing in some fashion is where I always want to be in my music education and in my future career."
Upon graduating from SCC, in 2023, with his Associates degree in Fine Arts in Music, he will transfer to a university to finish his bachelor's degree in music, focusing on voice and piano, in addition to learning music theory, music history and all genres of music.
Shelton enjoys reading, art, learning new languages, helping at church events, performing vocally or on piano and spending time with his family and friends.
"My whole family is/was musical. My mother — who has a beautiful voice — taught me most of what I knew about singing before I started voice lessons in my junior year of high school. My grandmother taught piano for over 50 years. My siblings all sing and play guitar or piano, and my late father sang and played classical guitar. I learned — and am still learning — so much from my family. I aspire to be able to spread love and hope through musical performance as my career or to share the knowledge of music and to ignite that same love and hope in students as a music instructor."
The Moore County Choral Society congratulates both students and wishes them success in their music endeavors and educational goals. Donations to the scholarship fund may be made directly to Moore County Choral Society, P.O. Box 785, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
If you would like to know more about Moore County Choral Society, visit at moorecountychoralsociety.org. The choir begins its 48th season this fall with open enrollment on Sept. 6, at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.