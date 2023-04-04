Moore County has been awarded funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program and administrated by United Way of Moore County.
Under Phase 40 of the program, Moore County will receive $12,387 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
Local boards are charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
Moore County’s local board made up of local counterparts to the national board will determine how the funds awarded to Moore County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the county. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program. Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1. be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2. be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3. have an accounting system, 4. practice nondiscrimination, 5. have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6. if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
United Way of Moore County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with American Red Cross, Sandhills Coalition for Human Care, Food Bank of Eastern NC, Friend to Friend, Family Promise, Salvation Army and others participating. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and nights of lodging in the community.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact United Way of Moore County at (910) 692-2413. The deadline for applications to be received is April 27.
