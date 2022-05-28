The Arts Council of Moore County’s June exhibit, “Inspirations of Color & Earth,” brings together Alyson Bahr and Pat Corbett, two very creative women who have worked in a long list of diverse mediums. For this exhibit, Bahr will display her acrylic paintings and fabric art, and Corbett will present her work in ceramics.
A meet-the-artist reception is scheduled for Friday, June 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Hosts for the reception include Lisa and Stuart Fulghum, Katherine and Duncan MacRae, Kitti Pyne, Mickey and Richard Walker, and Jo Dewitt Wilson.
Originally from New England, Bahr moved to Lake Waccamaw in 2009, a place she calls the “land of lizards, alligators and inspiration.” Those same words might metaphorically express her art and artistic career, one in which she endured many starts and stops as “life happened.”
In 2020 she moved to Southern Pines to be closer to arts, entertainment, restaurants and all that Moore County has to offer. As an artist she has arrived at a place that artistically allows her to marry many decades of love, creativity and discovery.
Her array of talents in art and design often allows her to see art in things most people would not notice. Her artistic influences include costume design for a performing arts company, workshops in Taos, N.M., and making pine needle baskets with local Pembroke artists.
The results illustrate the vastness of art and creativity that can be imagined.
Corbett lives in Ellicott City, Md., but is no stranger to Moore County or the Arts Council. Her mother, Lois Reedy, lived in Pinehurst for many years, and Pat and her husband, Scott, have traveled on many of the Arts Council’s ARTours.
Corbette is a fine arts graduate of the University of Maryland and the University of North Texas, and her art has been accepted into juried shows all over the country, including the Torpedo Factory, in Alexandria, Va., Aurora Gallery, in Annapolis, Md., and Old Pueblo Museum, in Tucson, Ariz. She has taught classes on metal and jewelry at the Columbia (Md.) Association Art Center and 2-dimensional design at the University of North Texas.
Over the course of her career, Corbett has concentrated on metalwork in the form of jewelry and sculpture. After a trip to Japan in 2010, she was drawn to the Japanese aesthetic of ceramics. Always willing to try something new, she enrolled in a ceramics class at the community arts center where she once taught jewelry and metalwork.
“My initial love/hate relationship with clay turned to appreciation of the endless paths of exploration in form, process and technique,” she explains, “but creating objects — one which can be handled, felt, used in ordinary human activity — is my very favorite pursuit.”
Inspirations of Color & Earth is sponsored by Jane Casnellie, Healy Wholesale, Durant Holler, Linnea Lockwood and Rick Norland. The exhibit will be on display June 3 to July 15, weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, June 18, 2 to 4 p.m.
The exhibit is free and open to the public at the Campbell House Galleries, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.