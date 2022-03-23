Monarch Creative Arts and Community Center is sponsoring Under the Stars, with three evenings of arts and live music at 1662 Richards St., in Southern Pines. Festivities begin each evening at 6:30 p.m., with food trucks and free Starbucks and water. Life-sized, paper mâché sculptures will be unveiled at each event. Families are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Friday, April 8, will feature live music with John McDonald. A glass art class led by Kayla Wagner will be offered for a $20 fee for adults, children free.
Friday, May 13, will feature live music with Five Kings and Rachel Shell. A pottery class led by Milton Simmons and TT Blue will be offered for a $20 for adults, children are free.
Friday, June 10, will feature live music with The Ice Cream Jam Band. A painting class led by Jami Sitzler will be offered for a $20 fee for adults, children are free.
For more information, contact Bob Huber at (910) 695-6765 or bob.huber@monarchnc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.