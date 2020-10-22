The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Sandhills Chapter will conduct its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at First Baptist Church, 200 E. New York Ave., Southern Pines.
MOAA will follow all safety guidelines to include social distancing, a maximum of 100 people inside the building, and the wearing of masks.
To make this annual ceremony possible, MOAA will be supported by a variety of teammates, which includes ushers provided by Marine Corps League; presentation of colors by Pinehurst High School JROTC; the pledge of allegiance, led by Boy Scout Thomas Taylor; and music provided by Susan Ward, the 82nd Airborne Division’s All-American Brass Quintet and bagpiper Peter McArthur. The featured speaker will be Col. Rick Allenbaugh (ret.), of Southern Pines.
“Dr. David Helms and his team at First Baptist Church are our hosts and have been wonderful with their support,” says Col. Jim Slavin, U.S. Army (ret.) “We will be sending out invitations with a way to make reservations through a RSVP system.”
Those who cannot attend may view the event live at the Vimeo link https://vimeo.com/467495621, or see it after the ceremony through the Sandhills Chapter website www.sandhillsmoaa.com.
For more information, contact Slavin at 2vp@sandhillsmoaa.org.
