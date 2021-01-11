The West Southern Pines Civic Club announces a schedule of events in celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Events begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, on Zoom, with a $10 online virtual brunch. Featured speakers will be local pastors. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/133244867987.
On Sunday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m., an interfaith service will be held via Zoom. The event is hosted by Faith Missionary Baptist Church; the speaker is the church pastor, the Rev. Matthew Walden.
The annual MLK march will this year be a motorcade held Monday, Jan. 18. Participants should gather no later than 10:30 a.m. at Southern Pines Primary School, with the caravan departing at 11 a.m.
At 1:30 p.m. that afternoon, a youth celebration called “Be the Light in the Darkness,” based on a quote from King, will be held. The president of the North Carolina NAACP will be a guest contributor and the featured speaker is 12-year-old minister, Elijah Lee.
For further information and information about logging in to the Zoom events, visit https://www.moorenaacp.org/upcoming-events.
Virtual Presentation
As tradition dictates, St. Andrews University, in Laurinburg, will be hosting “A Day of Remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” presentation on Jan. 18.
“Although it will not be a live performance, the MLK Committee has worked diligently to bring a virtual presentation worthy of the man and the day,” says a spokesman.
The Rev. Cynthia Purvis, St. Andrews’ campus pastor will preside, with the St. Andrews Singers, directed by Elizabeth Blair, performing two songs. A poem by Langston Hughes, recited by freshman Jequan Harris, along with readings by students Kenton Bedford, Jonah Rossi and Jenfry Perez-Castillo of “John Lewis’ Last Words” are also included.
Dr. Lacy Simpson, who currently works in the Center for Academic Success at St. Andrews, will be the keynote speaker. He is a well-known national preacher and lecturer and was awarded the 2010 NAACP Minister of the Year for the state of North Carolina.
Simpson will be sharing his experiences in his talk “From Chaos to Community. Where Do We Go From Here?”
Following the closing remarks from Purvis, Dr. Tracy Feldman will be singing an anthem of the 1960s, Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind.”
This program will be available online through the SAU youtube channel and will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, running at your convenience throughout the week. The address is https://www.youtube.com/user/SAUNorthCarolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.