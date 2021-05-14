Good Sister

By Sally Hepworth

Fern and Rose are twins. To most, Rose appears to be the responsible one, while Fern is a little unusual. The story is told from each woman’s perspective. Rose keeps a diary on the advice of her therapist and we learn of a tragedy that involves the drowning of a young boy.

Rose shares how, over the years, she has protected her sister from their mother by taking her wrath.

Fern’s side of the story introduces readers to a young woman who has Asperger’s syndrome and many of the issues that go along with that. Even with her problems, she does have a career as a librarian. When Fern decides that she will help Rose, who has been unable to have a child, by having a baby for her, she seeks out a relationship with a library patron named Rocco (although she calls him Wally), who is also on the autism spectrum.

The twists and turns the author takes us on as we find out which, if either, story is the truth, offer much tension and surprise.

Big Little Spies

Big Little Spies

By Krista Davis

Berkley

Here’s a new book in the Paws and Claws mystery series. The Wagtail Animal Guardians, otherwise known as WAGs are ready to attend a pet adoption charity ball. Holly Miller, who owns the local inn, is heading it up and excited to host these special guests, along with her furry friend, Trixie.

When a local judge’s dog disappears, he hires a pet detective, who turns up dead. Said detective has some connections to the WAG ladies, so Holly investigates to see if she can find out if any of them might be the guilty party.

Nothing better than a good cozy mystery.

Checking Out Crime

Checking Out Crime

By Laurie Cass

Berkley

Librarian Minnie Hamilton enjoys days spent on the bookmobile with her cat, Eddie. The pair, along with co-worker Julia, are nearly run off the road one afternoon, and shortly after discover a body in the road.

This isn’t Minnie’s first attempt at crime-solving, much to the dismay of her former boyfriend, who is a policeman, but rather than shut her down, he just listens to her ideas, some of which are actually pretty good. And unlike most cops, he doesn’t mind the input.

Meanwhile, Minnie is living on a houseboat, just praying that her fiance Rafe will hurry up and finish the house they are supposed to move into before winter sets in.

Books, cats and a mystery: what’s not to love?

Deadly Editions

Deadly Editions

By Paige Shelton

Minotaur Books

And speaking of books, here’s another cozy mystery from Paige Shelton’s Scottish Bookshop series.

Delaney Nichols, who works at The Cracked Spine bookshop, receives an invitation to visit Shelagh O’Conner, a rather quirky woman who wants Delaney, along with three others, to participate in a treasure hunt. The winner gets Shelagh’s practically priceless book, a first edition copy of “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, as well as her library, and they all get a substantial sum just for participating in the hunt.

After talking with the shop owner, Delaney agrees to participate. There will be a series of clues to follow, and after the first one, Delaney and one of the others decide to work together.

When Shelagh disappears after the death of a man known to be connected to her, Delaney has more than one mystery to solve.

Kindred Spirits

The Kindred Spirits Supper Club

By Amy E. Reichert

Berkley

Sabrina Monroe really doesn’t want to move back to Wisconsin, but she doesn’t have a choice. And this means that once again she will be subject to the family curse. The women in her family see spirits seeking help for the unfinished business that will not allow them to proceed to the other side.

Her mother has usually handled these ghosts for the most part, although Sabrina does have a relationship with Molly, who has been around since she was a child. This time, probably because Sabrina is older, the spirits seem drawn to her.

Sabrina has avoided relationships, because, after all, what man in his right mind wants to associate with someone who sees ghosts?

When she meets Ray, owner of the local supper club, Sabrina begins to believe it just might be possible.

I enjoyed this well-written, playful romance novel with its touch of mystery.

Miss Julia

Miss Julia Happily Ever After

By Ann B. Ross

Viking

Reading this book was bittersweet because Ross has decided that this will be the final volume of the Miss Julia series.

Miss Julia is surprised to see that many of her friends (and children of friends) are making plans to marry, including Lillian, her housekeeper of many years. Of course, she is willing to do whatever she can do make their weddings special, but most of them can’t decide what they want. And meantime, Abbotsville has itself a streaker, so everyone is up in arms about that.

Some might think that Miss Julia is too much involved in the lives of her friends, but she cares about them all and wants the best for them.

I’m going to miss all of the wonderful characters who have become part of these books over the years.

