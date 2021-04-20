On April 8, Mira Foundation USA, was given a generous donation by Rotary International District 7280, to help with their mission to provide guide dogs to blind children.
Mira USA is the only organization in America that will provide a guide dog to an eligible child under the age of 16. Beth Marshall, District No. 7280 governor, traveled from Zelienople, Pa., to Pinehurst to present a donation that will go toward helping another child receive their guide dog. Marshall organized the fundraiser and made the arrangements for the visit. Mira Director Richard Chatham and co-founder Elaine Baillie, along with Board Chair Dan Stanton and his wife, Carol, were all there to accept the donation.
Mira guide dog recipient Darcie Crane was also there for the presentation with her dog Dodger. Other members of Rotary International visited Pinehurst to attend the presentation of the grant. These members included District 7720 No. Gov. Spencer Stanley and wife, Leigh; District No. 7680 Gov. Mike Walker and wife, Susan; and District No. 7690 Gov. Tommy Rosser and wife, Glenda.
For more information about Mira USA and their mission, visit www.mirausa.org.
