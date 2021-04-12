Live Met Opera streams at the Sunrise Theater have been cherished and favorite events for over a decade.As with all live performances, COVID brought them to a sudden stop and prevented them for over a year.
But this spring, the Sunrise is hosting two Met Opera encore performances. Puccini’s “Tosca” will be at the theater in April and Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” will be showing in May.
Puccin’s “Tosca” is scheduled for Saturday, April 17, and Thursday, April 22. This opera is a tragic story of love, jealousy, murder and intrigue set in Rome in 1800 during the Napoleonic wars and political unrest. The tempestuous opera singer Floria Tosca fights to save her lover Cavaradossi from the sadistic police chief Scarpia. The action takes place over a 24-hour period, adding to the intensity.
Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” is set for Saturday, May 15, and Thursday, May 20. With music by George Gershwin and a libretto by DuBose and Dorothy Heyward and Ira Gershwin, “Porgy and Bess” explores the relationships among members of a close-knit community in 1920s South Carolina. The score is infused with timeless melodies that have become standards of the Great American Songbook, including “Summertime,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” “Bess, You Is My Woman Now,” “I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin,” and “My Man’s Gone Now.”
Individual opera tickets are $27 each and can be purchased online at SunriseTheater.com. Sunrise’s Met Subscriber tickets are $22 each and can be reserved by contacting the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611. For more information, visit www.sunrisetheater.com or contact the Sunrise Theater directly. Seating is greatly reduced due to COVID restrictions. Masks are required throughout the theater.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
