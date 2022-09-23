Bradshaw Performing Arts Center at Sandhills Community College launches its 2022-23 mainstage series with Klea Blackhurst’s “Everything the Traffic Will Allow: The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman,” Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m., at Owens Auditorium.
“When I came aboard, the college said, ‘We’ve had success with Michael Feinstein, Kristin Chenoweth and David Feherty. We’d like to try a headliner series this year.’ Immediately, I thought of ‘Everything the Traffic Will Allow’ as the perfect opener,” said Morgan Sills, Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s new executive director. “Time and again, Sandhills audiences have shown they love hearing great Broadway music.”
New York performer Klea Blackhurst appeared Off-Broadway with Hayley Mills in “Party Face,” at New York City Center. She starred in “Hazel, A Musical Maid in America” during its world premiere production at Drury Lane in Chicago, as Dolly Levi in the 50th anniversary production of “Hello, Dolly!” at Goodspeed Opera House, and as Miss Lemon in the pre-Broadway production of “The Nutty Professor,” directed by legendary comedian Jerry Lewis and featuring a score by Marvin Hamlisch and Rupert Holmes.
She’s performed with symphony orchestras and in theatrical productions across the country and abroad, including the London Palladium, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, 15 Mabel Mercer Foundation Cabaret Conventions, New York’s Town Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, New York’s 92nd Street Y Lyrics and Lyricists, The Chicago Humanities Festival and London’s Royal Albert Hall. In addition to regular appearances at New York’s famed Birdland, Blackhurst’s nightclub engagements include Café Carlyle and Joe’s Pub. On television she has appeared in Ryan Murphy’s “Pose and The Knick,” on the IFC Channel comedy series “Onion News Network,” the requisite “Law and Order: SVU,” “Sesame Street” and was a musical guest on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” Her albums are on the Ghostlight Records label.
But Blackhurst keeps returning to Merman, referring to herself as a “Mermanologist.”
“Everything the Traffic Will Allow” is her most performed concert, which opened to a raves from New York critics and has since played all over the country. Variety exclaimed, “One can almost hear Merman’s encouraging words from the wings, ‘Sing out, Klea!’” Blackhurst says, “I don’t play her, I don’t impersonate her. It’s just me paying tribute to the greatest theatrical personality, in my opinion, of all time.”
Known as the First Lady of Broadway, Tony Award winner Ethel Merman starred in over a dozen Broadway shows, including “Girl Crazy,” “Anything Goes,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Gypsy” and “Hello, Dolly!” The great composers from Broadway’s golden age lined up to write for her: the Gershwins, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Jerry Herman, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim. She was a near-constant presence on television from the late 1940s to the mid-1980s: starring in her own specials; appearing on variety shows and acting in dramatic roles and television versions of her stage triumphs. Her most memorable film work includes “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” and a cameo in “Airplane”.
“Merman’s really almost embarrassingly easy to research,” says Blackhurst, “Her career actively on Broadway spans 1930-1970. In terms of the American musical, she’s right at the center.”
“I’ve seen this show a half dozen times at least, and it’s an honor for BPAC to present Klea in her Sandhills area debut. And there’s something extra,” says Sills. “Anyone who loves performing in musicals will want to join us for her musical theatre master class. Students, amateurs, and professionals will learn something from Klea. There are observer and participant slots available.”
The master class is Friday afternoon, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m., in BPAC’s McPherson Theater as a separate ticketed event.
BPAC’s mainstage series continues with iconic guitarist/entertainer Charo (Oct. 21), standup comedian Joe DeVito from Fox News Channel’s Gutfeld (Jan. 28), legendary vocal group The Four Freshmen (March 3) and Broadway star Kelli O’Hara ( March 31). Single tickets and discount season ticket packages are available.
“Everything the Traffic Will Allow:” Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m., Owens Auditorium at BPAC, 3395 Airport Rd. Pinehurst (on the campus of Sandhills Community College).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.