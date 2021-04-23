The members of the Temperance Smith Alston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have recognized Mia Menchion, of Pinecrest High School, as the recipient of the prestigious Good Citizen Award.
This award is presented to a high school senior who exhibits the qualities of leadership, patriotism and service to the community.
As well as managing challenging academics, Menchion devotes time to Habitat for Humanity and the Boys and Girls Club. On campus at Pinecrest, she is an active member in Speech and Debate, Bella Voce, National Honor Society and the SAVE/SADD Club.
