The Military Officers Association of the Sandhills (MOAA) will host a service of remembrance and honor Monday, May 31, at 3 p.m. at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst.
For information, visit www.http://sandhillsmoaa.org/memorial-day.
