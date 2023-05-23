- The Moore County Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 966 Memorial Day observance will be held Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Moore County Veterans Memorial Park, off Carriage Oaks Drive, in Carthage. This is a free event.
- The Village Chapel in Pinehurst presents an annual Memorial Day tribute and video presentation at all worship services (8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m.) on Sunday, May 28, 10 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst.
- The Sandhills Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold a special Memorial Day observance at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. Attendees will be welcomed by Col. Don Goss (Ret.) and Maj. Gen. Hugh Van Roosen (Ret.) will offer the memorial address. The service includes a bagpipe prelude by Peter McArthur, national anthem by 82nd Airborne Brass Quintet, taps by Connor Cuthrell and patriotic music by the Golf Capital Chorus.
- The Fred Lawrence Community Center will be dedicated at the Seven Lakes Memorial Day event on Monday, May 29, 2 to 6 p.m., in honor and remembrance of our veterans. Enjoy live music and food at the Seven Lakes playground, 124 Firetree Road, West End.
- Railhouse Brewery and the Duskin and Stephens Foundation will hold a Memorial Roll Call on Saturday, May 27, at 6 p.m.; arrive early so as not to disrupt the reading of names. Live music with John Teal follows. Railhouse Brewery is located at 105 E. South St., in Aberdeen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Digital Only Subscriptions
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Free access for current print subscribers
Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Free
Home Delivery
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
LATEST E-EDITION
-
May 23
-
May 23
-
May 23
-
May 23
-
May 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.