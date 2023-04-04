FirstHealth of the Carolinas invites the community to donate life during an upcoming memorial blood drive honoring the memory of Chase Fraley.
The first of two memorial drives will be held Thursday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at FirstHealth Fitness, in Pinehurst. The second memorial drive will be held Wednesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst. FirstHealth is partnering with OneBlood, a blood donation organization that coordinates the drives.
After a tragic accident in October 2021, Fraley received more than 40 units of blood at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst before being airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. An average adult body contains about 10 units of blood.
Fraley passed away on Oct. 23, 2021, at the age of 18. Through their grief, his parents Heather and Travis Fraley, became advocates for blood donation, hosting the inaugural drive last spring.
“I’ve always known that blood donations are important but never valued it like I do now,” said HeatherFraley. “Donating Chase’s organs would not have been possible if FirstHealth hadn’t been able to stabilize him and if there hadn’t been enough donated blood for him.”
The memorial blood drive’s collection goal is 40 units, the same amount Fraley received.
Participants are encouraged to wear green or camouflage to honor the fisherman and turkey, deer and duck hunter.
To participate in Chase Fraley’s memorial blood drive or another blood drive in your area, visit www.oneblood.org and select Donate to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.