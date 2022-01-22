NASA image of Venus

NASA's Mariner 10 spacecraft captured this seemingly peaceful view of a planet the size of Earth, wrapped in a dense, global cloud layer. But, contrary to its serene appearance, the clouded globe of Venus is a world of intense heat, crushing atmospheric pressure and clouds of corrosive acid. Image courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech

Venus is Earth’s closest planetary neighbor and has a similar size and density to Earth, leading many to refer to the two planets as sisters or twins. But since Venus is perpetually shrouded in thick, yellowish clouds of sulfuric acid that trap heat, its surface temperatures are hot enough to melt lead (around 900 degrees Fahrenheit). 

This year take a closer look, from a safe distance, at “Earth’s hot twin” Venus as the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences hosts Astronomy Days, virtually, Monday, Jan. 24 – Sunday, Jan. 30.

The event is free, but registration is required at naturalsciences.org/astrodays.   Presentation highlights include:

• Hear from NASA Astronaut Stanley Love as he explains why traveling to Mars is so difficult.

• Discover Tips and Tricks from members of the High-Powered Rocketry Club.

• Get an update on the James Webb Space Telescope and how it flies by “gravity surfing.” • Compete in astronomy-themed science trivia, with a Museum astronomer as co-host.

• Review the latest news from commercial space ventures SpaceX and Blue Origin.

• Learn about the BRUIE engineering prototype that is being developed for possible exploration of the oceans under the ice of Saturn’s moon Enceladus and Jupiter’s moon Europa.

Astronomy Days is presented in collaboration with the Raleigh Astronomy Club and NASA. The event is made possible with financial and promotional support from N.C. Space Grant and in-kind support from Pepsi Bottling Ventures.

For more information about Astronomy Days, visit www.naturalsciences.org

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days