Venus is Earth’s closest planetary neighbor and has a similar size and density to Earth, leading many to refer to the two planets as sisters or twins. But since Venus is perpetually shrouded in thick, yellowish clouds of sulfuric acid that trap heat, its surface temperatures are hot enough to melt lead (around 900 degrees Fahrenheit).
This year take a closer look, from a safe distance, at “Earth’s hot twin” Venus as the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences hosts Astronomy Days, virtually, Monday, Jan. 24 – Sunday, Jan. 30.
The event is free, but registration is required at naturalsciences.org/astrodays. Presentation highlights include:
• Hear from NASA Astronaut Stanley Love as he explains why traveling to Mars is so difficult.
• Discover Tips and Tricks from members of the High-Powered Rocketry Club.
• Get an update on the James Webb Space Telescope and how it flies by “gravity surfing.” • Compete in astronomy-themed science trivia, with a Museum astronomer as co-host.
• Review the latest news from commercial space ventures SpaceX and Blue Origin.
• Learn about the BRUIE engineering prototype that is being developed for possible exploration of the oceans under the ice of Saturn’s moon Enceladus and Jupiter’s moon Europa.
Astronomy Days is presented in collaboration with the Raleigh Astronomy Club and NASA. The event is made possible with financial and promotional support from N.C. Space Grant and in-kind support from Pepsi Bottling Ventures.
For more information about Astronomy Days, visit www.naturalsciences.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.