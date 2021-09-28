Sheri Castle is the blue blood of cookbook authors — Carolina blue, that is. She grew up in Western North Carolina, watched her grandmother prepare home-grown vegetables, attended UNC, lives in a Chapel Hill suburb. Castle has been published by UNC Press and Our State magazine. She has traveled extensively in Italy to hone skills which she applies to Southern classics.
Now, she has “The Key Ingredient,” an eight-episode cooking show on UNC-PBS, which began at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 and continues into November. Ingredients to be explored: cornmeal, buttermilk, muscadine grapes, cabbage, apples, field peas, oysters and pumpkins. In each episode, Castle will prepare and discuss three of her favorite recipes, plus related stories, with other cooks — all in 30 minutes.
“You just have to do right by the main ingredient,” Castle says, with a spot-on Carolina inflection. Not surprising that Southern Foodways Alliance named her as one of 20 Living Legends of Southern Food.
This is not Castle’s first foray into television. She has appeared on the award-winning PBS series “A Chef’s Life.”
Castle’s methods as illustrated in her 430-page “The New Southern Garden Cookbook” channel classics and introduce newbies; some, like black bean and winter squash chili, list 20 or more ingredients. But instructions are simple, practical, detailed and realistic without sounding dumbed-down.
Castle’s enthusiasm for her subject includes a credo: “As I came along, women were breaking away from domestic chores, considered drudgery. I consider (cooking) a life skill, not just a domestic duty.” The danger is when it becomes an art form showcased for guests, instead of the ability to field family meals from interesting ingredients … with a twist.
Here’s Castle’s take on winter squash from her 2011 book “From The New Southern Garden Cookbook: Recipes for Enjoying the Best from Homegrown Gardens, Farmers’ Markets, Roadside Stands and CSA Farm Boxes”:
Pasta with Roasted Winter Squash in Browned Butter, Sage, and Hazelnut Sauce
This is my favorite winter pasta dish. It smells great, looks gorgeous on a plate, and will both warm and fill you up. Amber-colored aged Gouda tastes nutty with hints of caramel and butterscotch, which is a match made in heaven with winter squash or any orange root vegetable. The sauce is classic browned butter with a handful of crunchy hazelnuts and a bit of fresh sage tossed in for good measure.
Makes 8 servings:
- 2 to 2 1/2 pounds winter squash, such as
- butternut, red kuri, or kabocha
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 pound uncooked orecchiette or other short pasta
- 10 ounces baby spinach or arugula
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
- 1/2 cup coarsely chopped hazelnuts
- 1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) coarsely grated aged Gouda cheese
1. Preheat the oven to 375ºF. Peel and seed the squash. Cut it into 1-inch cubes and place on a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Drizzle with oil, toss to coat, and then spread in a single layer. Roast the squash until tender and lightly browned on the edges, about 35 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and cover with foil to keep warm.
2. Cook the pasta in a large pot of generously salted water according to the package directions. Drain and return to the pot. Add the spinach and toss with tongs so that the heat of the pasta wilts the spinach. Add the squash and gently toss to combine. Season with the salt and pepper and cover to keep warm.
3. Melt the butter in a small heavy saucepan over medium heat. Let the butter cook, gently swirling the pan often, until the butter is covered in white foam and begins to brown; this will take several minutes. Lift the pan off the heat and continue swirling until the butter is deep golden brown throughout and smells nutty and toasty.
4. Drop in the sage and nuts, which will bubble furiously at first. As soon as the sizzling stops, pour the browned butter over the pasta mixture and toss gently to combine.
5. Garnish with the cheese and serve at once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.