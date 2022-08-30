The Artists League of the Sandhills presents the art of Kathy Petz and Beth Ybarra with an opening reception Friday, Sept. 2, 5 to 7 p.m., that is open to the public.
Although Petz likes a variety of subject matter, her great love of nature heavily influences her paintings. The majority of her work focuses on animals and landscapes. Many of her landscape paintings are based on photos taken during her travels.
Since moving to North Carolina four years ago, she has been working in oil, but enjoys other media as well, especially pastel. She has a realistic style, and people often comment that her work looks like photographs. In addition to galleries in North Carolina, Petz’s paintings are in private collections in several U.S. states, including Michigan, Virginia, Florida and Pennsylvania. Petz is somewhat self-taught, but various classes and workshops have helped her develop her skills. Among others, she has taken classes at the College of Creative Studies in Detroit, the Birmingham-Bloomfield Art Center in Michigan, and workshops with Betty Carr, Barbara Jaenicke and Michael Chesley Johnson.
Petz has a home studio and also paints at studio No. 9 at the Artists League of the Sandhills in Aberdeen. She is also a member of the Arts Council of Moore County.
Ybarra is an award-winning acrylic painter whose love of art and design began in childhood. The everyday things and places that often go unseen are the subjects of her paintings. It amazes her that, through the use of her 5-8 color palette, value and light, the subjects become beautiful and memorable. Ybarra’s love of art and design led her to earn degrees in graphic design and interior design.
After careers in both, she chose to paint with renewed interest. Ybarra lives in Pinehurst with her husband and son. She works from studio No. 18 at the Artists League of the Sandhills in Aberdeen.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.
The Exchange Street Gallery of Fine Art is located in historic downtown Aberdeen, at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal. The League offers the largest selection of fine art in the Sandhills with 34 studios and hundreds of available paintings to view.
