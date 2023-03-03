The Community Advisory Committee (CAC) will hold its quarterly meeting Tuesday, March 7, 10 to 11 a.m., at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, in West End. Jennifer Garner, with Garner Law Firm PLLC, will present on the Medicaid spend down process prior to the business meeting. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
The Community Advisory Committee (CAC) works with the North Carolina State’s Ombudsman program, the Department of Social Services, nursing homes and adult care homes to advocate on behalf of Moore County seniors. The CAC schedules an informative presentation before each quarterly meeting with volunteers.
Lynne Drinkwater, SEC program coordinator, says, “The Medicaid spend down process is very complicated, but Jennifer created an easy-to-understand presentation using Mickey and Minnie as the aging couple. She goes into details of the process by using examples like Minnie’s bow collection and makes it fun to listen to and learn, so people will remember.”
The Older Americans Act requires each state to establish and maintain a statewide long-term care Ombudsman Program to advocate on behalf of residents in nursing homes and adult care homes. The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program has been in existence in North Carolina since 1976 and, in 1989, the North Carolina General Assembly enacted legislation for the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.
The Ombudsman Program is an effective advocate and resource for older adults and people with disabilities who live in nursing homes, assisted living and other licensed adult care homes. Ombudsmen help residents understand and exercise their rights to good care in an environment that promotes and protects their dignity and quality of life.
The CAC is a group of volunteers that work through the Ombudsman Program and are appointed by the N.C. Board of Commissioners. The volunteers are advocates for residents living in long-term care facilities. They make unannounced visits to each facility to ensure the rights of residents are respected, and they observe and maintain a record of the general conditions under which residents reside. They promote community education and awareness of the needs of the resident. They conduct trainings of new volunteers and quarterly meetings at the Senior Enrichment Center.
To attend the upcoming meeting, call (910) 947-4483 to reserve a seat. The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in Carthage, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
